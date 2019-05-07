Avengers Endgame Box Office Collection Day 11: Marvel Studio film set to surpass Avatar to become world's highest earning movie

Marvel Studio's Avengers: Endgame has crossed $2 billion mark at the global box office by earning $282 million in its second weekend.

The superhero flick has added $621.27 million from US market and $1.57 billion internationally, bringing its global total to $2.19 billion.

Endgame has now become the fastest movie to reach $2.19 billion dollar and is now holding the second spot at the worldwide box office chart followed by James Cameron's Avatar. The sci-fi adventure film is reigning supreme at $2.78 billion.

Apart from Avatar and Avengers, the other highest-grossing movies of all time are Titanic ($2.187 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion), Jurrasic World ($1.671 billion), Furious 7 ($1.516 billion ), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion) and Black Panther ($1.346 billion).

In India, Avengers: Endgame has not just outperformed its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War which had made Rs 240, but also become the first Hollywood film to join Rs 300 crore club in the country.





#AvengersEndgame is the first #Hollywood film to join â¹ 300 cr Club... Biz at a glance...

Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 1

â¹ 100 cr: Day 2

â¹ 150 cr: Day 3

â¹ 200 cr: Day 5

â¹ 250 cr: Day 7

â¹ 300 cr: Will cross today [Sun; Day 10]

Nett BOC. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019

India is the fifth biggest international market for Avengers, with China leading with over $500 million, followed by the UK, Korea and Mexico.

Endgame had a historic opening day collecting Rs 53 crore, beating Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan. The film is the biggest Hollywood opener in the country till date.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame hit the screens on 26 April.

