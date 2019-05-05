Avengers Endgame Box Office Day 10: Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson's movie earns Rs 291 cr in India; Rs 13,836 cr worldwide

Marvel Studio's Avengers: Endgame managed to reach the milestone of $2 billion (Rs 13,836 crore) at the worldwide box office. The multi-superhero movie is also expected to cross Rs 300 crore mark in India. Marvel Cinematic Universe's 22nd release has become the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India so far. It had already surpassed domestic collections of movies such as Avengers: Infinity War (Rs 240 crore), Jungle Book (Rs 186 crore), Furious 7 (Rs 106 crore) and Jurassic World (Rs 96 crore).

In India, Avengers: Endgame is the first Hollywood film to join Rs 300-crore club, Taran Adarsh, who is a trade expert, tweeted. The Endgame had crossed Rs 50 crore mark on day 1, Rs 100 crore on day 2, Rs 200 crore on day 5 and will cross Rs 300 crore today, May 5, he added. So far, Avengers: Endgame has earned Rs 291 crore at the domestic ticket window.

#AvengersEndgame remains the first choice of moviegoers... Biz took a slight dip on [second] Fri, but gathered speed on [second] Sat... Will cross â¹ 300 cr today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: â¹ 290.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 346.31 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is the first #Hollywood film to join â¹ 300 cr Club... Biz at a glance... Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 1 â¹ 100 cr: Day 2 â¹ 150 cr: Day 3 â¹ 200 cr: Day 5 â¹ 250 cr: Day 7 â¹ 300 cr: Will cross today [Sun; Day 10] Nett BOC. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019

In terms of worldwide collection, the Russo Brothers' IMAX-shot Avengers: Infinity War sequel has grossed $2 billion in just 17 days of the global release, reported Forbes. However, it is still behind Avengers: Infinity War ($2.048 billion ) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion). The Endgame is expected to overtake the global gross collection of Titanic, $2.188 billion (including 2012's 3-D re-release) today, May 5. After that, it's likely to get close to Avatar's earnings of $2.788 billion.

MCU's Avengers: Endgame released on around 2,845 screens in India. The movie released in multiple local languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu - has become the most successful Hollywood movie in the country.

Avengers: Endgame's star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd among others.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Avengers Endgame Box Office Collection Day 8: Marvel's film smashes previous records; to cross Rs 400 cr mark in week 2

Also Read: Avengers Endgame Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's film new 'Baahubali' of box office; set to cross Rs 200-crore mark in India