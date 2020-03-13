Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger's film collects Rs 90 cr; coronavirus to hit earnings

Baaghi 3 box office collection: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer action thriller Baaghi 3 has emerged as a winner at the box office. The Ahmed Khan directorial has earned Rs 84.97 crore in six days, and is aiming to enter the coveted Rs 100-crore club. It is estimated that Baaghi 3, on its day 7, earned between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore.

Baaghi 3 Box office Collection:

Day 1: Rs 17.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 16.03 crore

Day 3: Rs 20.30 crore

Day 4: Rs 9.06 crore

Day 5: Rs 14.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 8.03 crore

Total: Rs 84.97 crore

Trade analysts predict that Baaghi 3 will survive for longer period at the box office because of a hype among people. In fact, its prequels, especially Baaghi 2, had emerged as one of the biggest hits of Tiger Shroff. However, Baaghi 3's overwhelming success at the box office seems a distant dream due to coronvirus outbreak in the country.

On Thursday, March 12, PVR released an official statement, saying "PVRs will remain shut in the states of Delhi, Kerala and union territory of Jammmu and Kashmir till March 31, 2020 as a precautionary and preventive measure to prevent spread of COVID-19".

Moreover, coronavirus, which has now become a global threat, has started impacting overseas business of Baaghi 3. The film has grossed roughly Rs 17 crore in the overseas market, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Sooryavanshi, which was set to release on March 24, has been postponed due to coronavirus.

However, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's 'Angrezi Medium', is being released as per the plan on March 13 (Friday).

