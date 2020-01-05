Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 16: Salman's film set to bow out of theatres as Good Newwz dominates

Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 could not make much of an impact at the box office. Dabangg 3 box office collection was marred by anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests across the country. When the protests slowed down, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's Good Newwz proved to be fatal for the latest Salman Khan movie.

Dabangg 3's box office collection is pegged at around Rs 145 crore so far. The film is expected to have made only Rs 1 crore on Saturday. While the official numbers are yet to be declared, the estimates point towards Dabangg 3's departure from the theatres as Good Newwz continues to dominate.

Dabangg 3 has proved to be a major disappointment, especially as it was expected to be one of the biggest hits to wrap up 2019. Like the previous movies in the Dabangg franchise, Dabangg 3's box office collection was anticipated to make a mark. While Rs 150 crore is a good number in itself, Salman Khan's movies are usually anticipated to be in the Rs 200 crore or Rs 300 crore club.

Salman Khan's latest movie has proven to be his second-worst in a decade. The only other movie to perform worse than Dabangg 3 was Veer, released in 2010. Salman Khan's widely-panned movie Tubelight also witnessed more footfalls than Dabangg 3.

In Dabangg 3, Khan reprises the role of Chulbul Pandey, with Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead. The movie also stars his brother Arbaaz Khan, Sudeep, Mahie Gill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawab Shah, Tinnu Anand and Milind Gunaji is significant roles.

