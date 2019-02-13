Gully Boy: News, review, songs, trailer pre-bookings and box office prediction

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is all set to release on Valentine's Day on February 14. Film trade analysts are expecting the film to make a double-digit opening collection at the box office. The Mumbai-set romantic musical drama is inspired by famous rappers Divine and Naezy. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role, and features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in the supporting roles.

News: Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy's world premiere was held at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 9. Zoya Akhtar, who directed and wrote the film along with Reema Kagti, said Gully Boy had received a big response at the Berlin film festival and hoped the film would live up to the hype after its release.

"It was a crazy experience. It was a 1,800 seater and the screen must have been 70-80 feet. I have never seen my film projected on such a large screen. From the beginning, they were clapping at entries, whistling through songs, gasping at things that upset them and completely silent in the serious moments. It was a very emotional moment and complete joy," Zoya Akhtar said in an inerview.

Review: Gully Boy has received positive reviews from both Indian and overseas critics. With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on top of their games at the box office, the film is expected to create a positive buzz.

Songs and trailer: Gully Boy's soundtrack, with the elements like beatboxing and rap, quickly became the favourite among youngsters. While most songs have been performed by rap artists, some songs like 'Jahaan Tu Chala' and 'Train Song' helped the movie add a folksy and dynamic look for the hip-hop scene in Mumbai.

Musicians and producers including Divine, Naezy, Viveick Rajagopalan, Rishi Rich, Sez on the beat, Jasleen Royal, Dub Sharma, Ace, MC Altaf, Ishq Bector, MC TodFod, Maharya,100 RBH, Noxious D, composed the soundtracks of the musical film.

Pre-booking and box office prediction: According to trade experts, advance booking for Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy have surged across Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. Going by the advanced bookings, the film could earn somewhere around Rs 12 crore to 15 crore on the day 1 at the box office. So far, the has collected around Rs 8 crore in advance bookings, reported Bollywoodlife.

