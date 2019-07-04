Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor's film crosses Rs 200-crore mark

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh has scored double century at the box office. It is Shahid's first solo film to earn Rs 200 crore at the box office. Besides, Shahid Kapoor's film has surpassed Salman Khan's blockbuster Bharat to achieve this mark in less number of days. Kabir Singh entered Rs 200 crore in just 13 days, while Bharat earned the same in 14 days.

Kabir Singh was released on June 21 in as many as 3,123 screens across India. The film has broken several records since its release two weeks ago.

For instance, Kabir Singh is has become the third biggest opener of the year. The film collected Rs 70.83 crore in its opening weekend. While Avengers: Endgame was the winner which minted Rs 53.10 crore, Salman Khan's Bharat stood in the second position with the recorded earning of Rs 41.50 crore.

It is also the second fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark after Bharat. The film entered the Rs 100-crore club in just five days.

Kabir Singh has also broken the record for the highest Sunday numbers of the year. Toppling Bharat by Rs 2 crore, Kabir Singh made close to Rs 28 crore.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the film tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon by the same name (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes into a self-destruction mode after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) is forced to marry another man.

The film is the third remake after Telugu hit Kabir Reddy and Tamil film Adithya Varma.

