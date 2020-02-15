Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik-Sara's film earns around Rs 12 crore due to Valentine's Day

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1: Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Kartik Aryan starrer Love Aaj Kal has managed to earn a decent amount on its first day, owing to Valentine's Day. As per early estimates, the film has raked in Rs 12 crore (approx). However, the film has received barrage of criticism from the audience as well as critics. The film critics pointed out several loopholes in Love Aaj Kal's script, editing and performances. In fact, the film has been called biggest 'disastrous' film made by director Imtiaz Ali.

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali's take on his 2009 original, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padulkone. India Today has given 1.5 stars out of five to Love Aaj Kal and wrote, "To say that Love Aaj Kal 2020 relies heavily on Love Aaj Kal 2009 is an understatement. From screenplay to songs, Imtiaz Ali has done little to improve on the original and done more to actually ruin the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer". The old Love Aaj Kal minted Rs 8.02 crore on its opening day. It was then said to be a good earning. Overall, the original Love Aaj Kal, earned positive reviews as well as great earnings (Rs 66.56 crore) in 2009.

The new Love Aaj Kal is set in 1990 and 2020 and tells about how the concept of love has changed over the years. In the film, Kartik Aryan has played the dual roles. Whereas, Randeep Hooda has played the role of a cafe owner, a sort of conduit between the two eras represented in the film. India Today said that Hooda was the most underutilised character in the film, "Randeep Hooda remains the most underutilised actor in the film, perhaps the only actor who came with skills and experience on his CV when he landed up on the sets".

