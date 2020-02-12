Shikara Box Office Collection Day 4: Film continues downward trend; leaked online on Tamilrockers

Shikara Box Office Collection: The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed political drama is finding it difficult to maintain its hold at the box office as the film has minted only Rs 5.20 crore at the ticket window till Monday. On Monday, the film made only Rs 40 lakh.

Shikara registered a 10 to 15 per cent fall in its collections at the box office since its release, which indicates the film is reportedly being rejected by the movie goers, according to Box Office India. The collections of the Fox Star Studios bankrolled film are likely to dip even further.

The Chopra film has also been leaked online on various formats by the online piracy group, Tamilrockers, which would further erode its collections.

The film based on Rahul Pandita's book 'Our Moon has Blood Clots' got negative reviews from some people, especially Kashmiri Pandits, who found it an attempt to cash on the sufferings they endured during the 1990s.

Sushil Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit and a TV panelist who attended the special screening, said in one of his tweets that the film 'rakes of Chopra's bhaichara politics'.

Watched #Shikara. It has secularised the #HinduGenocide in #Kashmir and romanticised it for the mega bucks it will make. Our homes and murders are a mere prop in this story. Massacres, rapes and vandalised temples must've been too gory to qualify for even a prop, in a love story. - Sushil Pandit SAVARKARð®ð³. (@neelakantha) February 7, 2020

Filmmaker and a Kashmiri Pandit Ashoke Pandit tweeted the Chopra directed Shikara was nothing but an 'attempt to whitewash terrorism'.

#Shikara is nothing but a massive attempt at whitewashing Islamic terrorism. Let's face it, India and especially Kashmir hs been the biggest victims of Islamic trrsm and a false secular fictional narrative can't wash the blood of the hands off "Azaadi" brigade. - Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 7, 2020

