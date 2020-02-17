Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn film continues its magical run; earns Rs 270 crore so far

The Ajay Devgn Kajol-starrer historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has minted around Rs 270 crore so far. The Ajay Devgn film minted Rs 0.68 crore on its Day 35 and over its fifth weekend the film made around Rs 7.36 crore.

#Tanhaji biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 118.91 cr

Week 2: â¹ 78.54 cr

Week 3: â¹ 40.42 cr

Week 4: â¹ 21.65 cr

Week 5: â¹ 10.41 cr

Total: â¹ 269.93 cr#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2020

The Om Raut directed historical has done well in the overseas market as well. The Ajay Devgn and T-series bankrolled film has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark in the overseas markets as well. Tanhaji's worldwide gross collections stand at Rs 356.06 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The film has successfully managed to dent the box office business of films like Kangana Ranaut's Panga, Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak and Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Panga has minted less than Rs 30 crore so far whereas Chhapaak could rake in only Rs 34.08 crore at the ticket window. Remo D'Souza directed Street Dancer 3D has made Rs 67.57 crore since its release on January 24, according to the film website.

Tanhaji released alongside the Meghna Gulzar directed Chhapaak on January 10. Ajay Devgn's 100th film is based on the 17th century battle between the Marathas and the Mughals to capture the Kondhana fort. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the historical film stars actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Devdutta Nage and Padmavati Rao in pivotal roles.

