2.0 Box Office Collection: Despite earning Rs 200 crore in 3 days, Rajinikanth's movie lags behind Baahubali 2

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's latest offering, 2.0 that was released last week has been doing great business worldwide. According to reports, 2.0 made Rs 200 crore worldwide in 3 days. Shankar's 2.0 has been touted as the most expensive movie to be made in India so far. However, Rajinikanth's sequel to Enthiran is still far away from making what Baahubali: The Conclusion made in two days.

Soon after its release, Baahubali: The Conclusion had shot up to challenge the highest-earner of that time - Aamir Khan's PK. The movie had made Rs 382.5 crore worldwide in two days itself. The rest, as they say is history.

Moving on to Rajinikanth's 2.0 - the movie is running in theatres and doing rather well overseas as well. But when it comes to taking on the biggest Indian movie, it is mostly a case of Titans clashing. Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion has successfully made itself the benchmark of Indian cinema. As it stands, if a movie comes close to taking on the juggernaut, it has done well in the box office.

Same is the case with Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth's sci-fi, 2.0 that released on Thursday last week. With glowing reviews from both audience and critics, 2.0 is well on its way to recover its budget of Rs 540 crore. While the plot of 2.0 has been said to be predictable, the VFX used in the movie has received raving reviews.

According to film industry expert Ramesh Bala, 2.0 grossed Rs 135 crore in India and another Rs 55 crore overseas by its second day, taking the total to Rs 190 crore. Adding that to the Rs 25 crore earned by the Hindi version of 2.0 on the third day, the earnings of the movie so far reaches Rs 215 crore.

Shankar's sequel to Enthiran takes place in the city of Chennai where cell phones are flying off people's hands and shelves. No one is quite sure where these go. Even the revered Dr Vaseegaran seems to lack an explanation. Gradually things take a turn for the worse with mysterious deaths of people associated with cell phone business. As such, only one thing can save them all - Chitti, making it imperative for the scientist to bring him back to life.

The movie also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sushanshu Pandey along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

