83 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 100 cr mark

Despite several states shutting down cinemas due to surging COVID-19 cases in the country, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 continues to attract audiences to theatres. The sports drama film has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in its third week of release.

83 Hits Century at Box Office

83 collected Rs 1.47 crore at the domestic box office on Sunday and entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. Box office analyst Taran Adarsh has stated that ideally, the film should have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark by its second weekend itself which fell during the Christmas and New Year holidays. He added that the film not being accepted by non-metro audiences proved to be a roadblock for the film's success at the box office.

"#83TheFilm hits cr… Ideally, the film should've hit century by Weekend 2 itself [#Christmas + #NewYear holidays], but the non-acceptance beyond metros proved a roadblock… [Week 3] Fri 80 lacs, Sat 1.29 cr, Sun 1.47 cr. Total: ? 100.56 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

About 83

83 had hit cinemas on December 24 last year. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone, tells the story of the Indian squad that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. 83 has been released across 3,741 screens across the country.

83 and been directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

83 was initially supposed to release in theatres in April 2020 but got pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

