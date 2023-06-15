Adipurush advance booking update: 4.79 lakh tickets booked for Prabhas' film so far; check details here

With Prabhas-starrer Adipurush right around the corner, the hype for the film is drawing closer to its apex, and the same is reflected in the film’s massive advanced bookings in theatres across the country. The film has sold 4,79,811 tickets across these chains for its opening weekend.

The film’s biggest booking numbers are seen for the opening day on Friday, with 2,22,552 tickets sold, film analyst Taran Adarsh revealed. Cinema chain PVR has sold 1,26,500 tickets, while INOX has sold 96,502 tickets.

The following days of Saturday and Sunday will see a high influx of audience as well, with 1,39,034 tickets sold for Saturday and 1,18,225 tickets sold for Sunday.

For Saturday, PVR has sold 83,596 tickets, while INOX has sold 55,438 stickers. For Sunday, PVR and INOX sold 69,279 tickets and 48,946 tickets, respectively.

Numbers from Cinepolis are yet to be added.

While these numbers are impressive, they only form a fragment of the film’s revenue. Taran Adarsh stated that the film is expected to draw massive numbers from non-national chains as well as mass venues. The analyst also stressed on the importance of the South Indian segment being key to the film’s success.

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush will release on June 16. The film will depict the events of the Ramayana, with Prabhas playing the role of Lord Ram.

Earlier, on June 6, the Adipurush team had announced that upon release, one seat in every theatre would be kept for Lord Hanuman. The gesture is to celebrate the people's beliefs, the team said.

"Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it,” the Adipurush team said in a released statement.

