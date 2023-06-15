'Adipurush' box office day 1 prediction: Prabhas film likely to collect Rs 30 cr in Hindi belt; will it beat SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Here’s what we know  

Adipurush box office collection day 1 prediction: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer mythological drama Adipurush is all set to hit the silver screen on June 16 amid much fanfare and anticipation. The film is likely to rake in quite the numbers at the box office, as per film and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Adipurush’s Hindi version is expected to mint around Rs 30 crore on Friday whereas its Telugu and Kannada versions are likely to rake in around Rs 60 crore.

In total, the latest Prabhas film is expected to collect in the range of Rs 80 crore-Rs 100 crore in all languages in terms of net domestic box office collections. Kadel tweeted: “Here’s my BOX OFFICE PREDICTION for #Adipurush. Friday - Hindi - Rs 30 Cr ( +- 2 Cr ) NBOC; Telugu + other Langs - Rs 60 Cr ( +- 10 cr ) NBOC; Day - 1 Rs 80 - 100 cr Nett (All langs); and Day 1 Worldwide Gross- Rs 120- 140 cr. All set to take HISTORIC opening”.

The Prabhas film is likely to collect Rs 120 crore-Rs 140 crore in terms of its worldwide gross box office on the first day of its release. Adipurush will release in over 6,200 screens in India, which includes 4,000 screens for the Hindi version.

The opening day collections of Adipurush are likely to be higher than the SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR, as per Sacnilk. While Adipurush is expected to collect around Rs 30 crore at the ticket counters, RRR minted Rs 23.35 crore on its opening day.

Adipurush plot, cast

Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the film focuses on Ayodhya’s prince Raghava and his brother Lakshmana who travel to the island of Lanka to rescue Raghava’s wife Janaki from the clutches of the demon king of Lanka Lankesh. Raghava and Lakshmana are accompanied by Bajrang and his army to Lanka. Directed by Om Raut, the film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdutta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal in significant roles.

The film has been produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. It has been distributed across India by AA Films (Hindi), UV Creations (Telugu), People Media Factory (Telugu), and KRG Studios (Kannada).

