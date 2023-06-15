Allu Arjun’s cinema hall AAA Cinemas inaugurated in a grand ceremony; Prabhas’ 'Adipurush' first film to be screened   

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s new cinema hall AAA Cinema Hall has been inaugurated on Thursday with a grand ceremony. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The food court of the theatre opened on Wednesday. AAA Cinemas shared a video from the event on Twitter and wrote: "The magnificent Grand Inauguration of #AAACinemas today graced by our beloved Icon Star, @alluarjun, and esteemed Minister @YadavTalasani Garu!"

Prabhas’ highly anticipated film Adipurush will become the first film to be screened at the AAA Cinema Hall. All films will soon be screened at Allu Arjun’s AAA Cinemas.

Adipurush ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Bengaluru

Many shows in Delhi are already sold out. Due to the massive response to the film’s advance booking and excitement of fans, ticket prices of the Om Raut-directorial went up to Rs 2,200 in Delhi at PVR Director’s Cut for the Hindi version in 2D format. Vegas LUXE in Dwarka is also selling Adipurush tickets for Rs 2,000.

Andhra Pradesh government also approved a price hike of Rs 50 on the current ticket prices for 10 days after the release. The film has also garnered enthusiastic response from cinemagoers to Prabhas fans as most of the shows got filled before the release. Even screenings scheduled at 6 am are either filling fast or houseful.

Adipurush is set around 7,000 years ago and focuses on Ayodhya’s prince Raghava (played by Prabhas) and his brother Lakshmana (played by Sunny Singh) who travel to Lanka to rescue Raghava’s wife Janaki (played by Kriti Sanon) from Lankesh, the demon king of Lanka. The film also features Devdutta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal in significant roles.

