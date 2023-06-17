Adipurush Worldwide collections: Prabhas becomes first Indian actor to have three movies earn over Rs 100 crore on Day 1

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which saw a massive opening at the box office across India and overseas on Friday, is expected to have earned around Rs 140 crore worldwide on Friday (June 16), according to trade analysts.

After Adipurush’s early earning estimates, Prabhas, who became a national sensation after S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 1 and 2, will have three movies to earn over Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 1, which is the first for any Indian actor so far, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said.

Only five Indian films so far have earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide – RRR, Baahubali 2, Saaho, KGF 2, Pathaan -- on the first day.

Of this, Prabhas has acted in Baahubali 2 and Saaho. Adipurush will be the sixth movie on the list and the third for Prabhas.

Vijayabalan on Saturday tweeted that with a total worldwide earnings of Rs 137 crore, Adipurush will be Prabhas's third movie to earn more than Rs 100 crore on the first day.



#Adipurush WW Box Office



Film registers Earth Shattering opening day collections!



AP/TS - ₹ 50.93 cr

KA - ₹ 8.57 cr

KL/TN - ₹ 2.35 cr

ROI - ₹ 48.24 cr

Overseas - ₹ 26.75 cr[Reported Locs]



Total - ₹ 136.84 cr



HUMONGOUS



3rd ₹100cr + opening for #Prabhas.



Biggest WW… pic.twitter.com/mJdtobnUhU — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 17, 2023

According to Sacnilk.com, the Prabhas-starrer magnum opus based on the epic Ramayana might earn about Rs 95-98 crore in domestic circles from all the languages.

The Sacnilk.com report estimated that Adipurush's biggest collection is expected from the Telugu market. The film is expected to earn Rs 58.5 crore from the Telugu version, and Rs 35 crore from Hindi. The Tamil and Malayalam version is expected to 0.7, 0.4 crore, respectively.

Early estimates shared by trade analysts show that the Hindi version can collect something between Rs 30 and 40 crore nett, based on the grand opening and prebooking numbers throughout the week.

Adipurush saw the third biggest opening for a Hindi film post-pandemic after Pathaan and KGF 2.

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said the movie can earn around Rs 98 crore in the domestic market, while it can earn something around Rs 35 crore overseas.

A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated that if the collections of the Telugu version in Hindi circuits and the rest of South India are taken into consideration, Adipurush seems to be looking at around Rs 90 crore or more nett on Day 1 in India and a gross collection of Rs 110-112 crore.

“The final overseas numbers are still to come but a rs 140 crore worldwide day one is there for the film and this number can go to 150 crore when all the collections are rounded up’ on Saturday,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday slammed the makers of 'Adipurush' and demanded an apology for the alleged pedestrian dialogues used in the mythological action film based on the epic Ramayana. “The dialogue writer of Adipurush @manojmuntashir as well as the director should apologise to the nation for the pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman,” Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

All of them owe the nation an apology for their blessings to a movie that has desecrated our revered gods. Shame on them: pic.twitter.com/DF3CGUcGxV — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 17, 2023

The film was mercilessly trolled and criticised online, especially for the dialogues and depiction of the mythological figures in it.

