Adipurush Day 1 global box office collection: Prabhas' film registers bumper opening, mints Rs 140 crore globally

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush has created a huge storm with a staggering opening of Rs 140 crore at the global box office. The Om-Raut directorial, which opened to mixed reviews from the audiences, managed to create a huge buzz ahead of its opening, which was reflected in the first day's earnings.

"Humbled with your love 🙏🏻 A triumph for #Adipurush at the Global Box Office!," the film's production banner T-Series tweeted sharing a poster of the film's blockbuster opening with Rs 140 crore to its kitty on day one.

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The advance booking numbers of Adipurush, released in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil as well, hinted at a bumper opening with trade experts pegging the film to do business of over Rs 80 crore on its first day.

The film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. They play the roles of Raghava, Janaki and Lankesh, respectively, in the film. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast.

The makers had launched a massive promotional campaign ahead of the release of the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. At the trailer launch, the director announced that a seat will be reserved for Lord Hanuman in every screening.

On Friday, the film opened to mixed responses from audiences, who criticised it for the quality of its VFX and dialogues. Meanwhile, a plea has also been filed in Delhi High Court against Adipurush for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. The plea alleges that the film has mocked 'Ramayana', a Hindu epic.

The film is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

