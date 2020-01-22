Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Box Office collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo box office: The Allu Arjun starrer film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has earned approx Rs 143.2 crores down south. Film critic Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle to present a region wise breakdown of the South Indian Box office figures. In Nizam, Allu Arjun's film made Rs 35.69 crores, Rs 18.80 crores in Vizag, Rs 9.93 crores in Guntur and Rs 4.07 crore in Nellore. The Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde film is reportedly inching closer to Rs 150 crore as the film has minted Rs 112.9 crores in South India alone.

Sankranthi Winner @alluarjun Trivikram's #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo 10 Days (Non-BB Record) SHARES



Nizam 35.69

Ceded 18.07

Vizag 18.80

Guntur 9.93

East 9.89

West 7.65

Krishna 8.80

Nellore 4.07

Tel States -112.90 Cr



Karnataka10.70

TN,KL & RoI 3.60

USA 12.50

RoW 3.55



Total-143.25Cr pic.twitter.com/JvLQh6NJWn Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the film also raked in Rs 12.50 crores in the USA markets in the first 10 days of its release. Currently, Allu Arjun's film is competing with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. Both these Tollywood films hit the screens on January 11. However Allu's film has outperformed the Mahesh Babu's film in India as well as globally.The Mahesh Babu starrer has raked in more than Rs 150 crore globally and in Nizam, the film has made Rs 32.1 crore according to reports. According to several regional media reports, Sarileru Nekkevvaru is the second Mahesh Babu film to breach the Rs 30 crore mark in 10 days at the South Indian box office.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is based on a millionaire and his driver's newborns getting exchanged and the drama that ensues thereon. The Trivikram directed film is bankrolled by Geetha Arts and Hassine Creations. The film also stars actors like Jayaram, Tabu, Murali Sharma, Navdeep, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan in pivotal roles.

