Allu Arjun booked: Stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre leaves fan dead

A night of celebration for fans of Allu Arjun took a grim turn as chaos broke out during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, on December 4. A stampede claimed the life of a female fan and left her son critically injured. In the aftermath, the Chikkadpally police have filed cases against the actor, his security staff, and the theatre management, citing culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

What exactly happened?

Allu Arjun’s surprise appearance at the premiere led to pandemonium. According to the police, the theatre management failed to inform authorities of the actor’s visit, provide separate entry and exit routes, or deploy additional security to manage the swelling crowd.

“At around 9:30 p.m., Arjun arrived at the theatre, and the crowd surged to catch a glimpse of him. His personal security staff began pushing people back, worsening the situation. This allowed a large group to breach the lower balcony,” said Central Zone DCP Akanksha Yadav.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated, “The negligence of the theatre management and the actor’s team caused the tragic stampede. Stringent action will be taken against all responsible parties.”

The incident also led to public criticism of Allu Arjun for his perceived silence. However, his team clarified they had reached out to the grieving family. Producer Bunny Vas visited the injured boy in the hospital and ensured financial support for his treatment.

The film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, issued a statement expressing their sorrow:

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and the injured child. We are committed to supporting them in this difficult time.” Co-star Rashmika Mandanna also extended her condolences.