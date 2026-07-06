Alpha box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari movie makes ₹58.80 crore worldwide

Alpha box office collection: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer, Alpha, part of the ‘YRF Spy Universe’, opened to lukewarm response. The film was unable to cash in on the first weekend, although it registered its highest collection on Sunday.

According to data by Sacnilk, Alpha has so far made ₹58.60 crore worldwide.

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Here’s the breakup of Alpha box office collection so far:

Day 1 (Friday) – ₹9.25 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) – ₹11.50 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) – ₹13.25 crore

This took the domestic box office collection in the three days since its release to ₹34 crore.

In major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the overall occupancy remained low, with Delhi witnessing 33 per cent, Mumbai 27.3 per cent, and Bengaluru 31.3 per cent overall occupancy.

Alpha is an action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the first female-led film in the studio's interconnected Spy Universe.

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The story follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to confront a dangerous adversary portrayed by Bobby Deol.

The cast also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan makes a special appearance reprising his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal.