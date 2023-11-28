‘Animal’ advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer surpasses Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ is already breaking records with its advance booking sales numbers even before the film’s release. The film has reportedly surpassed Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 by selling over 1,30,000 tickets already, according to a Box Office Worldwide report.

PVR-INOX reported selling 1,04,000 ‘Animal’ tickets, and Cinepolis has sold over 24,000 tickets till now. Tiger 3, released on Diwali day, November 12, experienced a grand opening as well. However, the advance booking for the film recorded for day one, i.e., Wednesday, November 8, was around 1,22,000 tickets (PVR-INOX sold over 1,00,000 tickets, and Cinepolis sold over 22,000 tickets).

Fans are excited to watch the film after witnessing Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar in the trailer. The film is expected to have a successful opening day at the box office. According to media reports, trade analysts are predicting that there are chances that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will earn Rs 50 crore on its day 1 of release. They also predicted that the film has the potential to become one of the top five biggest advance sales in the history of Hindi movies.

The film, which made records with its advance booking, includes Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, with 5.57 lakh tickets sold before its release, followed by ‘Pathaan’, which sold over 5.56 lakh tickets.

As per a report in Box Office Worldwide, fans have responded positively in national chains; in addition, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already made a mark with back-to-back hit films like ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.

On Monday evening, the film’s star cast, which includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, along with the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar, attended a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad, where ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also joined them.

About Animal:

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is based on the complex relationship between father and son, set in the backdrop of crime. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios and is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide on December 1.