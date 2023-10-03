Animal, Dunki, Salaar, 3 other movies likely to make Dec 2023 first-ever month for Hindi cinema to earn over Rs 1,000 cr

The year 2023 was all about revival of the Indian film industry after two years of slowdown due to the Covid-induced lockdown. From Pathaan and Gadar 2 to Jawan, Jailer and many others, the year saw many blockbusters with audiences flocking back to the theatres in large numbers and celebrating Indian cinema.

This is likely to continue even in rest of 2023 as there are several big-ticket movies planned for the year-end including Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Prabhas' Salaar, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas -- all slated to release in December 2023.

With this line-up, December is expected to be the first Rs 1,000 crore net month in the history of Hindi cinema, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

This would further fuel the growth of the industry after Shah Rukh Khan's latest film 'Jawan' crossed the coveted Rs 1,000 crore-mark in terms of global earnings. Shah Rukh Khan became the only Indian actor to deliver two consecutive Rs 1,000 crore films in a single year. His last film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone had also entered the Rs 1,000-crore club.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming releases in December

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will release on December 1. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a full-fledged mass role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur is set to release on December 1, 2023. The film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's 'Merry Christmas' will release across theatres on December 8. Presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, the film is described as "a genre-defying tale" shot in Hindi and Tamil with a different set of supporting actors.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' will be the actor's first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. The film will release on December 22. Shah Rukh Khan has already delivered two back-to-back hits with Pathaan and Jawan, which have gone on to earns Rs 1,000 crore globally. The movie Dunki is also expected to perform well.

Salaar

The first part of Prabhas' action film series 'Salaar' will hit the theatres on December 22, the makers have announced, setting the stage for a box office clash with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' releasing on the same day. The first part of the pan-India film series is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra's action film 'Yodha', produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Films, will hit the theatres on December 8, 2023. ‘Yodha’ will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. The movie also features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. The film is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

