'Animal' worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 750 crore in 12 days, eyes Rs 800 crore milestone 

'Animal' day 12: Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal is staying strong at the worldwide box office within 12 days of its theatrical release. The film has crossed the Rs 750 crore milestone globally and has now set its sights on the Rs 800 crore mark now. With this, the film is only behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which took 11 days to achieve this feat.

The film made a total of Rs 660.89 crore in its first week globally. Animal then went onto make Rs 37.37 crore on its second Friday, Rs 60.22 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 56.57 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 20.52 crore on its second Monday and Rs 19.75 crore on its second Tuesday. Animal's total worldwide box office collection as of Tuesday stands at Rs 757.73 crore.

#Animal does superb business on 2nd Tuesday, crosses 750 crores worldwide gross.



Week 2



Friday - 37.37 crores

Saturday - 60.22 crores

Sunday - 56.57 crores



Monday - 20.52 crores

Tuesday - 19.75 crores



Total - 757.73 crores



Note: Worldwide gross#RanbirKapoor… pic.twitter.com/xAXKCHo2uh — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 13, 2023

At the domestic box office, Animal has become the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 450 crore mark on Tuesday. The film made a total of Rs 337.58 crore within the first week of its release and further raked in Rs 22.95 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.74 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 36 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 13.85 crore on its second Monday and around Rs 13 crore on its second Tuesday. With this, the film made Rs 458.12 crore at the India box office within 12 days of its release.

After achieving this milestone, Animal has left behind the likes of Jawan, Gadar 2 , Pathaan and Baahubali 2-- The Conclusion. While Jawan took 13 days to cross Rs 450 crore, Gadar 2 and Pathaan took 17 and 18 days respectively to achieve this milestone. Baahubali 2-- The Conclusion's Hindi version, on the other hand, took 20 days to cross the Rs 450 crore mark at the domestic box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal focuses on the troubled father-son relationship dynamic set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor in significant roles.

Also Read: 'Animal' box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor's film becomes fastest to cross Rs 450 crore; eyes Rs 500 crore mark in India

Also Read: 'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 12: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 60 crore in India, stays afloat as 'Animal' rages on

Also Watch: Chandrayaan-3, World Cup 2023, 'Jawan', and more: All about top trending Google searches of 2023 in India