'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 12: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 60 crore in India, stays afloat as 'Animal' rages on

'Sam Bahadur' day 12: Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur is staying the course amid the Animal rampage at the ticket counters. The film has managed to cross the Rs 60 crore mark at the India box office within 12 days of its release.

The film made a total of Rs 38.80 crore during its first week and further raked in Rs 3.50 crore on its second Friday, Rs 6.75 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 7.50 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 2.15 crore on its second Monday and is estimated to have collected around Rs 2.40 crore on its second Tuesday.

With this, Sam Bahadur made a total of Rs 61.10 crore at the India box office within 12 days of its release. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer made a total of around Rs 82 crore at the worldwide box office as of Tuesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial's Hindi shows across the country logged an overall 20.48 per cent occupancy on Tuesday. Key contributors to the film's theatre occupancy on Tuesday were Chennai (46 per cent), Pune (32 per cent), Jaipur (23.50 per cent), Chandigarh (23.25 per cent), Mumbai (22 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (21.25 per cent), Bengaluru (19.25 per cent), and Hyderabad (18.50 per cent) respectively.

The biographical drama has managed to stay afloat amidst Animal's rampage at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor's latest film has become the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 450 crore milestone at the India box office and is now eyeing the coveted Rs 500 crore mark.

Animal has made a total of Rs 458.12 crore at the India box office within 12 days of its theatrical release. With this, the film has surpassed Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan and Baahubali 2-- The Conclusion.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film focuses on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Sam Bahadur features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles. The film was released alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on December 1.

