'Animal' box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor's film becomes fastest to cross Rs 450 crore; eyes Rs 500 crore mark in India

'Animal' day 12: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Animal has been on a rampage at the box office ever since its theatrical release. The film has crossed the coveted Rs 450 crore mark at the India box office within 12 days of its release.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial made a total of Rs 337.58 crore within the first week of its release and further minted Rs 22.95 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.74 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 36 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 13.85 crore on its second Monday and is estimated to have made around Rs 13 crore on its second Tuesday. With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at Rs 458.12 crore as of Tuesday.

Animal has also become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 450 crore mark at the domestic box office. With this, the film has left the likes of Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan and Baahubali 2-- The Conclusion behind.

Jawan took 13 days whereas Gadar 2 took 17 days to cross the Rs 450 crore milestone in India. While Pathaan took 18 days to breach the milestone, Baahubali 2 took 20 days to do the same, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Animal is now eyeing to soon cross the Rs 500 crore milestone in India.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's latest film logged an overall 19.86 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Tuesday. Regions that logged the highest occupancy across the film's Hindi shows are Mumbai (21.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (22.50 per cent), Pune (25.25 per cent), Hyderabad (22.75 per cent), Chennai (23.50 per cent), and Jaipur (25.50 per cent).

Animal's Telugu and Tamil shows logged an overall 20.95 per cent occupancy and an overall 19.66 per cent occupancy respectively on the same day. The film's Telugu shows saw a great response in Karimnagar (60 per cent), Vizag-Vishakhapatnam (31.50 per cent), Warangal (23.75 per cent), Mahbubnagar (23.25 per cent), Bengaluru (22.75 per cent), Hyderabad (19.50 per cent), and Chennai (15.33 per cent) respectively.

Animal's Tamil shows logged a high occupancy across Trichy (61.50 per cent), Kochi (57 per cent), Madurai (23.50 per cent), Chennai (22.25 per cent), Trivandrum (17 per cent), Coimbatore (15 per cent), Salem (12.75 per cent), and Bengaluru (12.67 per cent) respectively.

Backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film focuses on a strained father-son relationship in the backdrop of the underworld. Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in significant roles.

Also Read: 'Animal' worldwide box office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer sees 'massive 2nd Monday', earns Rs 738 cr

Also Read: 'Jawan', 'Gadar 2', 'Adipurush', 'Leo' among top most Googled movies in India in 2023; check details here

Also Read: 'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal's film hit by Monday blues, makes Rs 58.55 crore