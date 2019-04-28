Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection: Marvel Studios' film makes Rs 53.10 crore on Day 1 in India

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame received an incredible opening at the box office with its day 1 collection crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India. The superhero flick, released in 2,845 screens in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu language, earned Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day.
Also, the film has collected Rs 2,130 crore in its first two days of global release on Wednesday and Thursday in 46 international markets, led by a whopping $154 million in China.
With its Day 1 collection, Endgame has become the second-highest opener in Indian box office after Baahubali: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 121 crore on its first day.
Interestingly, Avengers: Endgame, its predecessor- Avengers: Infinity Wars and Baahubali 2 , all three money spinners were released on last Fridays on the month of April, mentioned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
What a coincidence...
#Baahubali2 released on [Fri] 28 April 2017
#AvengersInfinityWar released on [Fri] 27 April 2018
Now #AvengersEndgame released on [Fri] 26 April 2019
All three money spinners released on the *last Friday* of April. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASES all.
Avengers: Infinity War, which was released last year in 2,000 screens in India had collected Rs 31,30 crore on its opening day.
#AvengersInfinityWar versus #AvengersEndgame... Day 1 biz...
2018: #AvengersInfinityWar 31.30 cr / 2000+ screens
2019: #AvengersEndgame 53.10 cr / 2845 screens#English #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu
Nett BOC. India biz.
Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of MCU, marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, Loki, Thor among others. It is helmed by Russo Brothers Joe and Anthony.
The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, and Josh Brolin.
