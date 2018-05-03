Avengers Infinity War Box Office Collection Day 6: The superhero movie makes Rs 188.35 crore in India

Although it had an explosive opening and an unbelievable run on the first two weekdays, Avengers: Infinity War lost a little bit of steam on Wednesday. Nevertheless, people in the know would expect the collections to pick up again in the coming weekend. Even though the collections dipped on Wednesday, it still remains strong. As mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Avengers: Infinity War made Rs 11.75 crore on Wednesday.

The gross collection of Marvel's latest offering now stands at Rs 188.35 crore, taking its net collection to Rs 146.91 crore. It is safe to say that the movie would comfortably cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

#AvengersInfinityWar witnesses its first noticeable decline on Wed, yet the biz is in double digits... Fri 31.30 cr, Sat 30.50 cr, Sun 32.50 cr, Mon 20.52 cr, Tue 20.34 cr, Wed 11.75 cr. Total: 146.91 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: 188.35 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2018

Avengers: Inifnity War had made a gross collection of Rs 120.90 crore on its first weekend making the movie the biggest Hollywood opener in India and the biggest opener of the year, surpassing A-lister movies like Padmavat and Padman.

Even in the worldwide box office, with $800 million, Avengers: Infinity War is now inching towards the $1 billion mark. It should not be much of a challenge considering it is yet to debut in China. According to a report in Forbes, the movie should earn around at least $190 million in China, considering Avengers: Age of Ultron made $240 million three years ago and around $190 million that Captain America: Civil War made two years ago.

In home-ground US, Avengers: Infinity War has made $300 million now becoming the fastest film to earn that amount. The coming weekend is expected to help significantly add to the movie's kitty.

Moreover, if not adjusted for inflation Avengers: Infinity War already crossed the global lifetime earnings of Deadpool with $783 million, Guardians of the Galaxy with $773 million, The Amazing Spiderman with $758 million, X-Men: Days of Future Past with $748 million and Suicide Squad with $747 million.



Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Disney. The movie stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johannson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Paul Bettany, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Idris Elba, Don Cheadle, Tom Hiddleston and Benicio del Toro. Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket also star in the movie.