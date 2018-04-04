Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's movie a hit; earns Rs 95.80 crore

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's action flick has taken Bollywood by surprise. From Jacqueline Fernandez's recreation of Madhuri Dixit's popular number Ek Do Teen to the lead actor's action sequences, the movie has managed to create quite the buzz around it. Baaghi 2, the sequel of Ahmed Khan's hit movie Baaghi, is the remake of 2016 Telugu movie, Kshanam.

The Tiger Shroff - Disha Patani starrer has done well in terms of collections as well. The cash registers haven't stopped ringing since its release. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter that the movie has managed to collect Rs 10.60 crore on Tuesday taking its total India collection to Rs 95.80 in five days.

#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Tiger Shroff debuts in 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: 95.80 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2018

It must be mentioned that Baaghi 2's whopping collection is despite the bandh that was called across the country.

The movie collected Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 20.40 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.60 crore on Sunday, Rs 12.10 crore on Monday.

Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon... Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows... Speeding towards 100 cr... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: 85.20 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2018

Baaghi 2 surpassed Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat's opening day collection but fell short of its opening weekend collection. It is highly likely that the movie is going to cross the Rs 100 crore mark today, making Baaghi 2 Tiger Shroff's first movie in the much-coveted club.

According to earlier tweets by Taran Adarsh, the movie has been doing well overseas as well.

Baaghi 2 has been praised for its action sequences and from the looks of it Bollywood has found its next action hero. Critics have also unanimously praised the stellar supporting cast of Manoj Bajpayee as the sardonic cop, Randeep Hooda as the undercover agent, Deepak Dobriyal as the shady car dealer and Prateik Babbar. However, critics made it abundantly clear that the movie falls short in more ways than one.

Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2 revolves around the lives of Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronny and Neha. When Neha's three-year old child goes missing, she turns to her ex-boyfriend Ronny for help. Ronny, as expected, takes on the task.