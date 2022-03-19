Bachchhan Paandey box office Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s mints Rs 13.25 cr on Holi

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey hit cinemas screens on Holi, March 18. On the holiday, people flocked to see Akshay Kumar portraying the negative role of a gangster in this action-comedy. So far, the film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics. Bachchhan Paandey registered a double-digit gross on its opening day, according to reports.

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Day 1

Bachchhan Paandey has managed to make a dent at the box office despite facing heavy competition from The Kashmir Files which has been wreaking havoc at the box office over the past week. On its first day, Bachchhan Paandey managed to collect Rs 13.25 crore at the domestic box office, according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh.

He stated that the film managed to register double-digits on Day 1 despite the "The Kashmir Files wave", limited showcasing and post-noon screenings due to Holi celebrations. He added that Mumbai, Gujarat and mass pockets are leading the film's business and that collections will grow on Day 2 and 3.

#BachchhanPaandey surprises, hits double digits on Day 1, despite [i] #TKF wave, [ii] limited showcasing and [iii] post-noon screenings due to #Holi festivities… #Mumbai, #Gujarat, mass pockets lead… Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3… Fri ? 13.25 cr. #India biz," Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

About Bachchhan Paandey

Bachchhan Paandey has been directed by Farhad Samji, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Nischay Kuttanda. Apart from Akashay Kumar. The film also features Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi and Saharsh Kumar Shukla in important roles.

Bachchhan Paandey's plot revolves around an aspiring film director, played by Kriti Sanon, who wants to make a film on Kumar's character.

Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Jigarthanda which was released back in 2014. The film was initially supposed to release on December 25, 2021, but was deployed to the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the country.

