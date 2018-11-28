Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann's film breaks record of Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho has broken a record of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Ayushmann's movie has earned more than Baahubali 2 in the film's sixth weekend. Badhaai Ho collected Rs 3.95 crore compared to Baahubali 2's Rs 3.35 crore, reports News 18. Badhaai Ho's total domestic collection is currently at Rs 132.65 crore. It has surpassed Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's Stree and gained the sixth place among the highest grossing films of 2018.

The movie is also getting a favourable response from the overseas' audiences. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Badhaai Ho is a 'MASSIVE HIT' among the moviegoers at abroad. The movie has grossed USD 3 million in the US and Canada and the film's collections amount are higher than many films that released in 2018, he added.

#BadhaaiHo has emerged a MASSIVE HIT Overseas... The film has crossed US$ 3 million in #USA + #Canada and cruised past A$ 700,000 in #Australia... The numbers are HIGHER than many star-studded films that opened in 2018, including #TOH... @comScore - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2018

Ayushmann's film had earned Rs 66.10 crore in its first week and had touched Rs 50 crore mark within six days of its release. It crossed Rs 100 crore on Day 17. The film released on 18th October.

Badhaai Ho released alongside Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England. Ayushmann's movie started slow but picked pace thanks to positive word of mouth from the audience.

Amit Sharma Directed movie stars Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Surekha Sikri in supporting roles. Badhaai Ho focuses on the sex lives of mid-aged couples living with their grown-up sons.

The movie is made under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures. Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava wrote the film. Tanishk Bagchi, JAM8 and Rochak Kohli assisted with the composition of the songs.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read : 2.0 box office collections: Rajinikanth's film looks set to break records of Baahubali 2, Kabali

Also Read : Mohalla Assi box office collection: Sunny Deol's movie earns Rs 14 crore in 12 days of release