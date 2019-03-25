Badla Box office collection Day 17: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's film collects Rs 74 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's suspense drama Badla is in its third week now but the film continues to earn profits at the box office. So far, Badla has managed box office collection of Rs 75.79 crore in 17 days.

Sujoy Ghosh's crime-thriller has collected Rs 50 in 10 days, Rs 75 crore in 18 days and Rs 7.47 crore in its third weekend, trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh reported.



#Badla biz at a glance...

Week 1: 38 cr

Week 2: 29.32 cr

Weekend 3: 7.47 cr

Total: 74.79 cr

India biz. SUPER HIT.#Badla benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 10

75 cr: Will cross on Day 18

India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019 However, Badla has witnessed a decline in its box office earnings after the release of Kesari. Akshay Kumar's war-drama minted Rs 2.65 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.75 Sunday, whereas, Badla could only rake in Rs 18.75 crore and Rs 22 crore on these days. #Badla trends well in Weekend 3, despite reduction in screens/shows + a new opponent in cineplexes [#Kesari]... Nears 75 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr. Total: 74.79 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 88.25 cr. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

Factoring the overall collections of Badla so far, the film has earned Rs 110 crore across the globe. Badla minted $10,477 in Australia, $80,101 in US market, $12,459 in UK and $14,2014 in Canada.

Badla is the remake of 2016 released Spanish thriller-The Invisible Guest.

The film is made on a limited budget of Rs 10 crore and is a joint production venture between Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment.

Badla is Big B and Taapsee's second collaboration after Pink (2016).

Also read: Badla Box Office Collection Day 11: Taapsee-Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 70.52 crore

Also read: Kesari box office collection Day 3: Akshay's war saga film collects Rs 56 crore; likely to enter Rs 100-cr club soon