Badla Box Office Collection Day 5: Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan movie makes Rs 36.34 crore

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bacchan-starrer Badla is performing well at the box office. The Sujoy Ghosh film has received positive response from both critics and moviegoers. The crime-thriller has posted box office collection of Rs 36.34 crore in five days.

Badla is an adaption of 2017 Spanish release The Invisible Guest, which had also gained positive reviews from movie critics in India.

According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Badla performed better on its fifth day than the fourth. On Day 4, Badla earned Rs 3.75 crore, while on Day 5, the film raked in Rs 3.85 crore.

#Badla is displaying strong legs at the BO... Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 4 [Mon]... Eyes 35 cr+ Week 1, which is excellent... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr. Total: 30.80 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 36.34 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2019

Badla has overtaken the opening day collections of Big B and Taapsee's previous hit, Pink, which had earned Rs 4.32 crore on its Day 1. Badla collected Rs 5.04 crore on its opening day.

#Badla is very strong on Day 4... A healthy Mon is a clear indicator that the film is here to stay... Lack of major opposition [till #Kesari] will prove beneficial... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: 26.95 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 31.80 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2019

In the overseas market, Badla has earned Rs 11.96 crore. And, factoring in the worldwide collections of Badla, the film has collected Rs 48.32 crore till date.

As per Adarsh, strong word of mouth publicity from audience has helped the film. In Sujoy Ghosh's intense-thriller, Amitabh plays the role of a lawyer, Badal Gupta. In the movie, Amitabh helps Taapsee Pannu's character, Naina, who has been accused of killing the man she was having an affair with.

Badla is facing stiff competition with Hollywood release, Captain Marvel. The superhero flick has earned over Rs 27 crore in India. Besides, Kartik Aryan and Kriti sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi has also become rock-steady at the box office. Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi has raked in Rs 71.48 crore till date.

Badla is expected to rake in crores till Akshay Kumar's much hyped Kesari is released on March 21.

