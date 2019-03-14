Badla box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee-Big B's crime-thriller collects Rs 40.53 crore

Tapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla is doing well at the box office. Sujoy Ghosh's latest crime thriller has made a business of Rs 40.53 crore in just six days of its release. According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Badla earned over Rs 11.15 crore in weekdays alone, while it collected over Rs 23.2 crore in the first weekend.

#Badla refuses to slow down... Maintains a solid grip on Day 6... Admirable trending on weekdays demonstrates the power of solid content... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 3.85 cr, Wed 3.55 cr. Total: 34.35 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 40.53 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

Ghosh's Badla marks Big B and Taapsee's second film together after 2016 hit Pink, which received overwhelming response from critics and moviegoers.

Badla is clashing with Kriti Sanon and Karik Aryan starrer Luka Chuppi and Hollywood's superhero flick Captain Marvel. Romantic-comedy Luka Chuppi has minted Rs 73.44 crore at the box office and is expected to well for the next few days.

#LukaChuppi continues to attract ample footfalls... Current trending suggests 80 cr+ *lifetime biz*, which surpasses all expectations... [Week 2] Fri 3.15 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.31 cr, Mon 2.05 cr, Tue 2.07 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: 73.44 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

Experts suggest Badla could do well at the box office till Akshay Kumar's much hyped Kesari will be released on March 21.

Badla is an adaptaion of 2016 Spanish release-The Invisible Man. In Badla, Amitabh plays the role of a lawyer, Badal Gupta, and helps Naina (Taapsee), who has been accused of murdering a man she was having an affair with.

Moreover, Captain Marvel is close to cross the Rs 50-crore mark in India, with the film earning Rs 49.96 crore in six days of its release in India alone.

