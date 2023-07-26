Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office collection day 5: Christopher Nolan directorial ahead of Margot Robbie film; crosses Rs 60 crore mark  

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office: Christopher Nolan’s stylised biopic Oppenheimer continues to march ahead of the Margot Robbie-led fantasy comedy Barbie at the domestic ticket counters. Oppenheimer raked in around Rs 62 crore within five days of its release, as per initial estimates.

The Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt-starrer biographical drama collected Rs 14.5 crore on its first Friday, Rs 17 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.25 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7 crore on its first Monday, and around Rs 6.25 crore on its first Tuesday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Barbie, on the other hand, lagged behind Oppenheimer in the Indian market. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer could collect only Rs 23.25 crore within five days of its release. The film collected Rs 5 crore on its opening day, Rs 6.50 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 7.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 2.30 crore on its first Monday, and Rs 2.30 crore on its first Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Barbie continued its lead over Oppenheimer in North America. According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Barbie’s collections in North America crossed $200 million. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, crossed $100 million in the same market.

Commenting on the stark difference in the box office numbers of both the films, veteran film trade analyst Komal Nahta told Business Today that Christopher Nolan is a big brand in India. Nahta added while Barbie collections are only for English, Oppenheimer’s numbers are for English and the Hindi dubbed versions.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on the other hand, said Hollywood “comes to the rescue again” for the Indian box office. Adarsh added three Hollywood big-budget movies – Mission Impossible 7, Oppenheimer and Barbie—have filled the vacuum for theatres across India.

Adarsh tweeted: “HOLLYWOOD COMES TO THE RESCUE YET AGAIN… Have often said this and I repeat, #Boxoffice can be very unpredictable, but that’s the beauty of this biz. Mission Impossible 7 or MI7, Oppenheimer, and Barbie. The three #Hollywood biggies - released in a span of two weeks - have filled the vacuum for cinemas across #India”.

Oppenheimer focuses on the life of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. The physicist was instrumental in developing the world’s first-ever nuclear weapon. The film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Gary Oldman and Kenneth Branagh in significant roles.

Barbie, on the other hand, is centered on Barbie and Ken who are forced to enter the real world after being expelled from the seemingly perfect Barbieland. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film features Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlin, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, and Alexandra Shipp in pivotal roles. Both the films released in theatres on July 21.

