Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office collection day 8: Christopher Nolan's film earns over Rs 77 crore

It's been a week since the release of two of the most highly anticipated films of the year -- Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan and Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig -- and both the films have received a lot of support from the Indian audiences. However, when it comes to box office collections, Oppenheimer opened big when compared to Barbie, which has had a smaller audience so far.

After collecting over Rs 73.20 crore in India in the first week, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt-starrer Oppenheimer earned Rs 4.50 crore in India on the eighth day of its release, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film raked in Rs 14.50 crore on its opening day (July 21), Rs 17 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 17.25 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 7 crore on its first Monday, Rs 6.25 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 5.90 crore on its first Wednesday and Rs 5.30 crore on its first Thursday. On Friday, the film collected Rs 4.50 crore, as per early estimates.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, on the other hand, earned Rs 1.55 crore in India on the eighth day, as per Sacnilk. The Margot Robbie film collected Rs 5 crore on its first Friday, Rs 6.5 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 7.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 2.30 crore on its first Monday, Rs 2.30 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 2.25 crore on its first Wednesday, Rs 2 crore on its first Thursday. On Friday, the film collected Rs 1.55 crore, as per early estimates.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer focuses on J Robert Oppenheimer and his team of scientists working towards developing and designing the atomic bomb, in what was called the Manhattan Project. The film features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, and Florence Pugh in significant roles.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen in lead roles as Barbie and Ken. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie follows Barbie, as she discovers the joys and perils of living in a human world. The film features America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, and Helen Mirren.

The two films released together on July 21.

