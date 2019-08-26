Batla House Box office collection Day 11: John Abraham's film inches closer to Rs 100-crore mark

Batla House Box Office Collection: Despite a tough competition from Akhay Kumar's Mission Mangal, John Ambraham's Batla House is also witnessing enormous footfall at the box office. Batla House has raked in Rs 76.57 crore in last 10 days at the domestic box office. Additionally, Janmashtami festivities have aided the Batla House Box office business. The film earned Rs 4.15 crore on Friday (Day 9) and Rs 6.58 crore (Day 10). The film's Day 11 earnings are also expected to remain the same at around Rs 6.50 crore, suggest early estimates.

Day wise Batla Hose box office collection:

Day 1: Rs 15.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 8.84 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.90 crore

Day 4: Rs 12.70 crore

Day 5: Rs 5.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.78 crore

Day 7: Rs 4.24 crore

Day 8: Rs 3.78 crore

Day 9: Rs 4.15 crore

Day 10: Rs 6.58 crore

Batla House is John Abraham's second Independence Day release in a row. Last year, the actor appeared in Satyameva Jayate, which earned Rs 80.50 crore at the domestic box office.

The Nikkhil Advani directorial is based on the infamous Batla House encounter case on September 19, 2008. In the film, John Abraham has played the role of ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a real-life key figure in the Delhi Police's special cell and was later honoured with a President's Gallantry Award for his role in the encounter. Batla House is the second collaboration of Advani and Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq. The duo will soon work together on their third project, which is film 1911, claimed Advani itself.

Batla House is John's second release of 2019. He was last seen in Robby Grewal's April-release, film Romeo Akbar Walter, which could only earn Rs 38.83 crore at the box office, reported Bollywood Hungama. The actor will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti along with Ileana D'Cruz.

