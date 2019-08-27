Batla House box office collection Day 11: John Abraham's film set to become biggest solo hit of his career

Batla House box office collection: John Abraham's latest crime-drama, Batla House, has earned Rs 83.78 crore at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 47 crore, Batla House has become the most successful movie of John Abraham in the last six years. Abraham's 2013 film, Race 2, was his last blockbuster, which minted Rs 100.45 crore. It is likely that Batla House will break Race 2's record too. Batla House has also surpassed the collection of John's 2018 Independence Day release, Satyamev Jayate, which earned Rs 80.5 crore.

Despite facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, Batla House minted Rs 16.75 crore in its second weekend. Interestingly, these figures are higher than many other big hits of 2019 -- be it De De Pyaar De, Luka Chuppi or Bharat, which earned Rs 14.06 crore, Rs 13.66 crore and Rs 16.37 crore in their second weekend, respectively.

Glimpse at Batla House collection:

Opening day: Rs 15.55 crore

End of opening weekend: Rs 47.99 crore

Week 1: Rs 65.84 crore

Second weekend: Rs 16.75 crore

Total collection: Rs 83.78 crore

Based on infamous 2008 Batla House encounter case, the Nikhil Advani directorial has received positive reviews from critics. In the film, John Abraham plays the role of Sanjay Kumar, inspired from real-life hero DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a recipient of Gallantry Award. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Prakash Raj in lead roles.

(Edited by: Mansi Jaswal)

Also read: Batla House Box office collection Day 11: John Abraham's film inches closer to Rs 100-crore mark

Also read: Batla House Box Office Collection Day Day 10: John Abraham's film inches closer to Rs 75-crore mark