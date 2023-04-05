'Bholaa' vs 'Dasara' box office day 6: Ajay Devgn film passes Rs 50 crore mark

Bholaa vs Dasara box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office on Tuesday. The Ajay Devgn movie likely collected Rs 53.28 crore on day 6, as per initial estimates. Bholaa collected Rs 11.20 crore on Thursday, Rs 7.40 crore on Friday, Rs 12.20 crore on Saturday, Rs 13.48 crore on Sunday, Rs 4.50 crore on Monday, and around Rs 4.50 crore on Tuesday. The latest Ajay Devgn film had an overall occupancy of 10.51 per cent occupancy in the Hindi belt as of Tuesday, as per Sacnilk.

Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Dasara, on the other hand, is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark today. The latest Nani film earned Rs 92 crore worldwide in six days, as per the production house SLV Cinemas.

Domestically, the film collected Rs 64.80 crore in six days as per initial estimates. Dasara earned Rs 23.20 crore on Thursday, Rs 9.75 crore on Friday, Rs 12.10 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.60 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.65 crore on Monday, and around Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday. Dasara had an overall 19.54 per cent occupancy in the Telugu market as of Tuesday.

Bholaa story, cast

Bholaa is the official remake of the 2013 Tamil film Kaithi, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featured Karthi in the lead role. The film focuses on Bholaa, who goes to meet his daughter after ten years of imprisonment. Produced at a budget of around Rs 100 crore, the film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles.

Dasara plot, cast

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is set in 1995 and focuses on a ruffian Dharani who steals coal for a living and lives with his grandmother in Telangana’s Veerlapally. He spends most of his time with his best friends Suryam and Vennela. The film stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in significant roles.

