Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs. Singham Again box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn run neck-and-neck, but...

In a faceoff for box office supremacy, Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Rohit Shetty's action-packed Singham Again are neck-and-neck after ten days in theaters.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 crossed the Rs 200 crore mark on Sunday, inching close to Singham Again’s ten-day total of Rs 206.5 crore, even as both films showed gains over the weekend. With each film staking its claim on Diwali holiday crowds, the race has been tighter than expected.

Related Articles

Released during the Diwali extended weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in Rs 158.25 crore in its first week and entered its second weekend strong. Friday collections dipped to Rs 9.25 crore but quickly climbed with Rs 15.5 crore on Saturday and an estimated Rs 16.5 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.



By Sunday, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone, making it Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing film and topping its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

On the other hand, Singham Again, which debuted alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, initially led at the box office. Yet, as the week progressed, BB3 began to gain ground.

Singham Again earned Rs 8 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday—a 53% increase—and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. Its total reached Rs 206.5 crore, a solid haul yet slightly eclipsed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s weekend momentum.

While Singham Again is performing robustly in Mumbai, analysts note it has lagged in other regions, diminishing its potential for a “super hit” designation given its higher production budget.

Trade watchers observe that BB3 has shown stronger national appeal, sparking intrigue over whether it will surpass Singham Again as both films continue their theatrical runs.