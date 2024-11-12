scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Box Office
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn's film rakes in Rs 211 crore in India, Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy tops BB2

Feedback

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 11: Ajay Devgn's film rakes in Rs 211 crore in India, Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy tops BB2

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again are in a neck-and-neck fight at the box office. Here's how much both the films earned

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again released on the same day Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again released on the same day

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer cop drama Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in a neck-and-neck fight to make it big at the box office. 

On its second Monday, Singham Again outdid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by a whisker at the domestic box office. Singham Again made around Rs 4.25 as of its second Monday, taking the total India box office collection to Rs 211 crore. 

Related Articles

With this, Singham Again has outdone Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again and is now eyeing the lifetime box office numbers of Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 made a total of Rs 239.67 crore at the India box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. 

Commenting on the film's box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said X (formerly Twitter): "200 NOT OUT... Singham Again scores doubel century, posting healthy numbers in Weekend 2... Strong results in mass circuits *beyond Maharashtra* could have pushed the total even higher."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, on the other hand, made nearly Rs 5 crore on its 11th day at the India box office, taking its total collections to Rs 204 crore. The film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the India box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made a total of Rs 184.32 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic ticket counters. BB3 is now the highest grossing film at the India box office featuring Kartik Aaryan in a lead role. 

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the latest Ajay Devgn film focuses on senior police officer Bajirao Singham who embarks on a cross-border mission with his team of officers to rescue his wife Avni Singham.

Besides Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Singham Again features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, on the other hand, is the third instalment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The film features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles. 

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released in theatres worldwide on November 1. 

Published on: Nov 12, 2024, 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement