Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office: Kartik Aaryan sets up epic weekend clash with Ajay Devgn’s cop thriller

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again wrapped up its first week with a solid ₹173 crore haul, but it’s facing fierce competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has pulled in ₹158.25 crore domestically. With no major releases this week, the box office rivalry between the two films is heating up.

Related Articles

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor, hit theaters on Diwali and has been raking in strong numbers, despite seeing a dip on day seven with earnings of ₹8.75 crore, the lowest daily figure since its release. According to Sacnilk, this brings its total to ₹173 crore by the end of its opening week.

On the same day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 edged ahead in daily earnings, grossing ₹9.5 crore compared to Singham Again’s ₹8.75 crore. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan has surprised with its robust pace, amassing ₹158.25 crore in its first week and gradually closing the gap with Singham Again.

Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become Kartik Aaryan's fastest film to cross the ₹150-crore milestone. Given its current momentum, it is expected to surpass the ₹200-crore mark in its second week.

Director Rohit Shetty expressed his gratitude for Singham Again’s success, marking it as his fastest film to cross ₹100 crore, adding to his string of hits in the ₹100 crore club. Released under Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Singham Again is the fifth installment in Shetty’s cop universe and includes star-studded cameos from Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.

The upcoming weekend could see more intense competition. With both films projected to maintain momentum in the absence of new major releases, their race to reach higher milestones remains close. According to box office experts, Singham Again is still expected to lead, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has shown staying power, outperforming initial expectations and performing well overseas as well.

This week-long duel between the two blockbusters reflects Bollywood’s enduring box-office appeal, as both movies aim to reach new benchmarks by the end of their second weekend.