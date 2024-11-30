Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again: Just Rs 9 crore apart, is Monday going to flip the script?

The Diwali box office battle between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again has kept audiences on edge for nearly a month. Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy and Rohit Shetty’s action-packed ensemble continue to compete fiercely, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 maintaining a narrow lead.

After 29 days in theaters, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has amassed ₹253.4 crore, edging out Singham Again at ₹244.1 crore. The latest weekend saw Aaryan’s film rebound strongly with a ₹2.4 crore haul on Day 29, compared to Singham Again’s ₹1.5 crore.

Initially, Rohit Shetty’s star-studded cop drama dominated the opening days, pulling in ₹43.5 crore on Day 1 against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s ₹35.5 crore. However, the tide turned quickly as Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy leveraged its humor and scares to gain momentum.

The appeal of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 lies in its unique mix of spooks and laughs. Fans were drawn by Vidya Balan’s cameo as Manjulika, 17 years after her iconic performance, as well as Kartik Aaryan’s quirky portrayal of Rooh Baba. The film’s USP, balancing horror and comedy, has helped it sustain interest despite mid-week dips.

Singham Again, powered by Ajay Devgn’s return as Bajirao Singham, saw a steady start but has since slowed. Despite its action sequences and the appeal of a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar, the film has struggled to regain early momentum.

Globally, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed ₹400 crore, cementing its status as a crowd favorite. With both films nearing a month in theaters, the battle may ultimately come down to which can sustain viewership as new releases approach.