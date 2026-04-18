'Bhooth Bangla' box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film opens at ₹15 crore, dents Dhurandhar 2's run

Bhooth Bangla collection: Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy Bhooth Bangla opened to decent numbers at the domestic box office. The horror comedy flick opened at ₹15 crore, including its paid previews.

Bhooth Bangla made ₹3.50 crore from its paid previews and ₹12.25 crore from its day 1. With this, the film's total India box office collection so far stands at ₹15.75 crore, translating into total domestic gross earnings of ₹18.90 crore.

Advertisement

With this, the film has topped the opening day domestic box office collections of Akshay Kumar's post-pandemic releases like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (₹15.50 crore), Ram Setu (₹15.20 crore), and Bachchan Paandey (₹13.25 crore).

The film made a total of ₹5 crore at the overseas box office and ₹23.90 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

DON'T MISS | OTT releases this week (April 13-18): Euphoria Season 3, Beef 2, Toaster now out on Netflix, Prime video & more

The film has managed to cross the India day 1 collections of Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned ₹21 crore worldwide.

The film, however, is behind the likes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Thamma, and Stree 2. While Priyadarshan's directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned ₹53 crore, Thamma earned ₹31 crore. Stree 2 remains the highest-grossing horror comedy at the box office, with ₹80 crore.

Advertisement

The film is likely to witness a strong jump in its box office numbers over the weekend due to positive word of mouth, according to film trade analysts.

#BhoothBangla delivers a SOLID Day 1 at the box office, including paid previews .



The film has emerged as one of the better openings for an #AkshayKumar starrer in recent times. Positive word of mouth is kicking in and Saturday is expected to witness a strong 50–60% jump as… pic.twitter.com/gqXriPbBwQ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 18, 2026

#BoxOffice - #BhoothBangla opens well and better than expected lines.



Friday - 18.30 crores (including Thursday paid previews)



Audience word of mouth is largely good and that will ensure growth today and stability tomorrow. A weekend of ~55 crores or more will set it up well… pic.twitter.com/G189HetF8U — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) April 18, 2026

Moreover, the film has dented the box office run of Ranveer Singh-starrer spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2. The film's daily earnings went below ₹5 crore for the first time on its fifth Friday since its theatrical release.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 raked in ₹674.17 crore in its first week, ₹263.65 crore in its second week, ₹110.60 crore in its third week, and ₹54.70 crore in its fourth week. The film further collected ₹2.70 crore on its fifth Friday, taking its total collections at the Indian box office to ₹1,105.82 crore.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the first collaboration between the director and Akshay Kumar in the last 14 years. Besides Akshay Kumar, the film features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi.