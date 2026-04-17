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'Bhooth Bangla' movie Twitter review: 'Akshay Kumar in top form,' say netizens

'Bhooth Bangla' movie Twitter review: 'Akshay Kumar in top form,' say netizens

Soon after the film's first day first shows were over, netizens were quick to share their takes on the film. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026 11:26 AM IST
'Bhooth Bangla' movie Twitter review: 'Akshay Kumar in top form,' say netizensAkshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla out! Check out these reviews before booking your tickets this weekend

Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy flick Bhooth Bangla hit theatres today amid much anticipation from fans and cinegoers alike. Soon after the film's first day first shows were over, netizens were quick to share their takes on the film. 

A user wrote, "The iconic Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan combo plays a solid knock, delivering a perfect mix of chills and chuckles!" He also said that Akshay Kumar is in "top form" in the film, while backing veterans Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav for their phenomenal comic timing. 

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A second user also said that Akshay Kumar's performance is the glue that binds the audience to their seats in theatres. 

The user wrote, "BhoothBangla is TERRIFIC. A textbook on how to make horror comedy right. It has it all… HORROR, COMEDY, SUSPENSE and Akshay Kumar proves yet again why he rules this genre. He absolutely owns it. PURE ENTERTAINMENT from start to finish (sic)."

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A third user wrote, "Akshay Kumar is in top form... His comic timing, expressions, and effortless switch between fear and humour are a delight to watch. Even after a 14-year long gap, he delivers his absolute best once again in a Priyadarshan film (sic)."

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Some others, however, were not impressed with the film's comedy and slow screenplay. 

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is a horror comedy film which focuses on a man who inherits a palace and plans his sister's wedding there, but strange and supernatural events and locals force him to investigate the property's past. 

Besides Akshay Kumar, the film stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Manoj Joshi, and Vindu Dara Singh in significant roles. 

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 11:19 AM IST
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