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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From 'My Friend Ganesha' to 'Bajirao Mastani'; 8 movies that bring devotion, music, celebration to your screen

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From 'My Friend Ganesha' to 'Bajirao Mastani'; 8 movies that bring devotion, music, celebration to your screen

Over the years, Indian cinema has captured the spirit of Ganpati celebrations through devotional songs, emotional stories, colourful processions and unforgettable visarjan sequences

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From 'My Friend Ganesha' to 'Bajirao Mastani'; 8 movies that bring devotion, music, celebration to your screenTop movies to add to your Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 watchlist

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival of prayers, modaks and pandal-hopping; it is also a celebration filled with music, dance, family gatherings and larger-than-life processions.

In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14, with festivities continuing through the 10-day Ganeshotsav period and culminating in Anant Chaturdashi on September 25.

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Over the years, Indian cinema has captured the spirit of Ganpati celebrations through devotional songs, emotional stories, colourful processions and unforgettable visarjan sequences. From Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath to the family-friendly My Friend Ganesha, here are top movies to add to your Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 watchlist.

READ THIS: Mumbai Ganeshotsav: GSB Seva Mandal takes ₹703 crore insurance cover as Maha Ganpati gets 66 kg gold, 335 kg silver

1. Agneepath (2012)

If there is one Bollywood film synonymous with Ganpati celebrations, it is Agneepath. Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sanjay Dutt headline this intense action drama, which features the iconic “Deva Shree Ganesha” sequence. The song has become a staple of Ganpati celebrations across India.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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2. My Friend Ganesha (2007) 

Perfect for children and families, My Friend Ganesha tells the story of a young boy who develops a magical friendship with Lord Ganesha. Its innocence, fantasy elements and devotional atmosphere make it an ideal festive watch.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

3. Don (2006) 

Shah Rukh Khan's Don combines action and style with one of Bollywood's most recognisable Ganpati sequences. “Morya Re” brings Mumbai's streets alive during a Ganesh procession and remains a popular festive track.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav offers a darker and more emotional take on Ganesh Chaturthi. Its memorable “Shendur Laal Chadhayo” sequence connects devotion with the film's tragic storyline.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

5. ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) 

Dance and devotion come together in “Sadda Dil Vi Tu (Ga Ga Ga Ganpati)”. The film is a fun choice for viewers who want energetic choreography alongside a festive Ganpati atmosphere.

Where to watch: ZEE5

6. ABCD 2 (2015) 

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance drama features “Hey Ganaraya”, a devotional number that gradually builds into a powerful dance performance.

Where to watch: JioHotstar 

ALSO READ: Central Railway adds 262 trains: The Ganpati travel rush is already showing

7. Bajirao Mastani (2015) 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical epic features the spectacular “Gajanana”, performed during a grand Ganpati celebration. The song's scale, choreography and devotional energy make the film worth revisiting during Ganeshotsav.

Where to watch: Apple TV

8. Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? (2010) 

Want something lighter after Ganpati puja? This Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sen Sharma and Paresh Rawal comedy features a Ganesh Chaturthi sequence and offers an easy-going family entertainment option.

Where to watch: Netflix

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 13, 2026 10:35 AM IST
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