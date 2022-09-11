Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir, Alia’s film set to cross Rs 100 crore mark globally

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy action-adventure film ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva,’ which was made on a budget of Rs 450 crore, is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally within two days of its release.

Ayan Mukerji-directed movie released on September 9 and minted Rs 75 crore globally on its first day. According to Bollywood trade analyst Sumit Kadel’s Twitter post, the movie is likely to earn north of Rs 40 crore at the domestic box office on its Day 2 release.

Bang On - #Brahmastra Saturday collection ₹ 41.50-42 cr nett ( All Lang )



Friday - ₹ 37 cr

Saturday- 42 cr ( early estimates)



Two days total - ₹ 79 cr nett.. ( All Lang )



Hindi version witnessed a growth of 5.50 cr nett ( 37.50 cr ) over friday ( 32 cr ) !!

With this estimate for Day 2, Brahmastra is all set to touch the Rs 100 crore mark and could also end Bollywood's dry spell. The trade analyst also suggested that the movie is seeing a growth of around 10-15 per cent at many centres.

He also predicted that the movie’s advance booking for Sunday is ‘Humongous’ and its Day-3 biz will be ‘Enormous.’

#Brahmastra Sunday Advance Booking is HUMONGOUS.. Better than Friday & Saturday.. Day-3 biz will be ENORMOUS !!

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “At the #TamilNadu Box office, #Brahmastra creates a new record on Saturday… The Biggest One-day Collection for a Hindi Film (Incl Dub) on a single day was created yesterday…”

At the #TamilNadu Box office, #Brahmastra creates a new record on Saturday..



The Biggest One day Collection for a Hindi Film (Incl Dub) on a single day was created yesterday..

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the movie also features stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan plays an extended cameo in the movie.

In Brahmastra Part 1, Ranbir Kapoor plays the character of Shiva, a DJ who learns about his strange connection with fire and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra - a supernatural weapon claimed to be able to destroy the universe. On the other hand, Mouni Roy’s character Junoon, the queen of dark forces, is on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Moreover, the producers have also announced the title for the second film in the Astraverse universe, which will be called ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’. While it is still not revealed who will play 'Dev' in the second part, there have been speculations that either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh could play the lead role in the film.

For a little backdrop to Dev, the character is seen as a superhuman and wants to acquire ‘Brahmastra’ to become the greatest power ever. The first film in the Astraverse trilogy, which establishes Dev’s character, makes way for an intriguing story around him in the second one.

