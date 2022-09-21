Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir-Alia's film’s slowdown continues, mints Rs 3.5-4 cr on second Tuesday

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is now slowing down at the domestic box office after days of solid numbers. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial raked in between Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4 crore on September 20, taking its total box office collection to Rs 224.10 crore. The film is expected to touch the Rs 300 crore mark in its ending run.

Globally, the film has crossed Rs 360 crore in 10 days, according to Ayan Mukerji. Mukerji wrote on Instagram, “BRAHMASTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv) putting out some good pure energy for *What the film has achieved so far!* The journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! * All the audience feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! * All the AMAZING fan theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our future!) *PART TWO: DEV & THE ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the energy from our audiences has given me the energy to jump straight back into it! For all this thank you (sic).”

The film collected Rs 213 crore at the domestic box office till Monday. Brahmastra revolves around Shiva, who discovers that he is part of a grand scheme of things involving astras, Brahmansh or the group of people who wield these astras and the most powerful astra, known as Brahmastra. As the battle against evil forces led by Junoon to get the Brahmastra under control intensifies, Shiva discovers that he has a much bigger part to play.

