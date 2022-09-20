Brahmastra box office collections: Ranbir-Alia film hit by Monday blues, rakes in Rs 4.65-5.15 cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer action film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has collected somewhere between Rs 4.65-Rs 5.15 crore on September 19, taking its total collections to Rs 213 crore at the domestic box office. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial is likely to cross Rs 225 crore by this weekend at this rate.

Brahmastra is expected to target the lifetime collections of Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files at the end of its run as the Ranbir Kapoor-film has already surpassed Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Talking of worldwide collections, Mukerji revealed the film made Rs 360 crore in just 10 days, according to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has dismissed claims that Brahmastra has earned more than his film The Kashmir Files at the box office. He tweeted, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how they beat The Kashmir FIles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks.”

Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers?



Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood

😝 😝 😝 pic.twitter.com/DjR1MOyplD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 19, 2022

There are also reports that second and third parts of Brahmastra will be shot simultaneously. Kapoor told India Today, “So our plan as a team is to shoot both part 2 and part 3 together so that we don’t delay the films and they can be out in theatres as per the schedule.”

Brahmastra covers Shiva, a DJ who discovers that he is a part of a grand scheme of things involving astras or supernatural weapons. He discovers the Brahmansh – a group of individuals who wield these weapons, -- too along the way. Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in significant roles.

