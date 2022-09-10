Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva leaked on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, other torrent sites

The fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has leaked on various torrent sites. As per reports, Brahmastra is leaked on sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, 123movies, Telegram, and torrent sites in HD despite a recent court order which prohibited ‘rogue’ websites from unauthorised streaming of the mega movie.

On September 6, producers of Brahmastra, Star India Pvt Ltd, secured a restraining order from the Delhi High Court against unauthorised streaming of the movie and highlighted that if the movie is leaked online it would would infringe its copyright and adversely impact its business. It had said that any hosting, streaming, reproduction, and distribution of the film, without authorisation was not against the law.

A PTI report stated that Justice Jyoti Singh passed the ex-parte interim order which said, “Piracy has to be curbed and needs to be dealt with a heavy hand and injunction against screening of copyrighted content by rogue websites ought to be granted... Plaintiff has made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte ad-interim relief. Defendants No. 1 to 18 (rogue websites) and all others acting for and/or on their behalf are restrained from in any manner hosting, streaming, retransmitting, exhibiting, making available for viewing and downloading, providing access to and/or communicating to the public, displaying, uploading, modifying, publishing, updating and/or sharing on their websites through the internet or any other platform, the film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva and contents related thereto, so as to infringe the Plaintiff's copyright therein, till the next date of hearing.”

Before this, almost all big releases, Liger, RRR, Attack, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D, were leaked online, which reportedly damaged their earnings as per analysts.

Ranbir Kapoor’s request

Earlier, actor Ranbir Kapoor during a screening had requested viewers not to tweet spoilers on social media. In the video, Ranbir said, "Just one request. Jo bhi spoilers hain iss film ke, please try not to put it on social media. Because the audience who has not seen it would like to experience it."

#RanbirKapoor request to all the fans not to post spoilers who watching #Brahmastra today pic.twitter.com/PIle9WtW2I — k🚬 (@itsKabir16) September 8, 2022

Big opening

The Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt starrer started off with strong collections on day 1 earning nearly Rs 43.3 crore in India and Rs 75 crore globally. With these numbers, Brahmastra has left behind the opening day collections of pre-pandemic movies like Bahubali-Conclusion, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Dhoom 3. Till recent times, the highest day 1 earnings were reported by SS Rajamouli's Bahubali - The Conclusion, which collected Rs 41 crore.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the trilogy set in Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in lead roles, and was made on a mega budget of Rs 450 crore.