'Chhaava' box office collection day 21: Vicky Kaushal's film beats Stree 2's week 3 biz in India, more time to cross ₹500 crore

Vicky Kaushal's latest film Chhaava has had the audiences hooked and booked ever since its theatrical release. The film made ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹219.25 crore in its first week, and ₹180.25 crore in its second week.

Chhaava made ₹13 crore on its third Friday, ₹22 crore on its third Saturday, ₹24.25 crore on its third Sunday, ₹7.75 crore on its third Monday, ₹5.4 crore on its third Tuesday, ₹6.15 crore on its third Wednesday, and around ₹5.35 crore on its third Thursday.

With this, the film's third week collection reached ₹84.08 crore at the India box office. Chhaava's total India box office collection stacked up to ₹483.40 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film has beaten Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 in terms of its week 3 collections. Stree 2 made a total of ₹70.2 crore in its third week at the India box office.

Chhaava still remains far away from the ₹500 crore mark and is likely to achieve the milestone on Saturday. The film had an overall 10.25 per cent occupancy across all its shows on Thursday, with its morning shows recording an occupancy of 6.71 per cent.

Chhaava's afternoon, evening, and night shows logged an occupancy of 9.92 per cent, 10.33 per cent, and 14.01 per cent, respectively.

The film's Telugu version is set for a grand release on Friday in more than 550 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as per media reports. Geetha Film Distributors is handling the Telugu release of the film.

Moreover, the film is set to release on Netflix on April 11. There, however, has not been any official announcement regarding Chhaava's OTT release.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film focuses on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the Marathas' resistance against the Mughal Empire.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in significant roles. The film's Hindi version released in theatres worldwide on February 14.