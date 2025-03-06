'Chhaava' box office collection day 20: Vicky Kaushal's film inches closer to ₹500 crore in India, Sunday biz may be dented due to IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final

Vicky Kaushal-led biopic Chhaava has had a strong run at the domestic box office despite a consistent fall in its daily box office collections from its third Monday. The film continues to draw in audiences even after 20 days of being in theatres, proving that content is the king.

Chhaava made ₹31 crore on its opening day, ₹219.25 crore in its first week, and ₹180.25 crore in its second week.

The latest Vicky Kaushal film further went onto mint ₹13 crore on its third Friday, ₹22 crore on its third Saturday, ₹24.25 crore on its third Sunday, ₹7.75 crore on its third Monday, ₹5.4 crore on its third Tuesday, and around ₹5.75 crore on its third Wednesday.

With this, Chhaava raked in a total of ₹477.65 crore as of its 20th day at the Indian box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. At this pace, the film is likely to cross the ₹500 crore milestone by the weekend.

The film had an overall 10.99 per cent occupancy on Wednesday, with its morning shows logging an occupancy of 7.10 per cent. The film's afternoon, evening, and night shows recorded an occupancy of 10.03 per cent, 11.43 per cent, and 15.41 per cent, respectively.

Chhaava's box office business impacted due to the India vs Pakistan match on February 23 and India vs Australia semifinal cricket match on March 4, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh further said the film's box office collections may experience a slowdown from Sunday afternoon due to the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

"With India qualifying for the finals this Sunday [9 March 2025], the BO business may experience a slowdown once again from 2 pm onwards. Chhaava releases in its Telugu version this Friday... Unlike Pathaan, Jawan, Tiger 3 and Animal – which had a simultaneous release in Telugu – the dubbed Telugu version of Chhaava is arriving three weeks after its Hindi release... The results are awaited."

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava focuses on the life of Hindu king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the biopic features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles.

The film's Hindi version released in theatres worldwide on February 14 whereas its Telugu version is slated to hit the silver screen on March 7.